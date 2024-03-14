CDA for providing best civic facilities to citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) To improve the road infrastructure in the city of Islamabad work on several projects is continueing by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) so the citizens could be provided best civic facilities.

In this regard, under the direction of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), a new footpath is being constructed in Sector I-8 of Islamabad, which will be completed at a cost of 14 million rupees.

In this regard, tenders have also been published in newspapers. It should be noted that after the scrutiny of the received bids, the construction of the footpath will be started soon.

On this occasion, the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) while issuing instructions to the officers of the concerned departments, said that such footpaths, which are dilapidated, should be repaired as soon as possible.

Similarly, wherever there is a need to build new footpaths, new footpaths should also be constructed so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens. Similarly, the construction of these footpaths will not only promote the culture of walking in the city, but also significantly reduce the carbon and footprint.