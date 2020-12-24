UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA For Provision Of Civic Facilities To Citizens

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

CDA for provision of civic facilities to citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ali Ahmed on Thursday directed the officers and officials to provide all the facilities to the citizens and gave assurance of required funds in this regard.

He expressed this while presiding over a session to review the performance of all the directorates of CDA in Islamabad whereas all the directorates briefed the chairman regarding their performance during the session.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA said that the authority should give its best to facilitate the masses so that its efforts could be hailed by people.

If any directorate ever face any issue then it should inform in this regard so that its issues could be resolved promptly, similarly, if any department lacks funds then it should also inform at once so the funds may be provided accordingly.

There will be no compromise on provision of facilities to the masses of Islamabad, he added.

Directorate of sanitation, street lights, environment, water supply, road maintenance, STP, city sewerage, MPO briefed the Chairman at the occasion.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Road May Capital Development Authority All Best

Recent Stories

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

23 minutes ago

Casillas joins Ronaldo and Lewandowski on list of ..

43 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari invites JUI-F Chief to Gharhi Khu ..

49 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, 1,495 reco ..

1 hour ago

China Closely Following Russia's Progress in Clini ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton crop

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.