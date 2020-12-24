CDA for provision of civic facilities to citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ali Ahmed on Thursday directed the officers and officials to provide all the facilities to the citizens and gave assurance of required funds in this regard.

He expressed this while presiding over a session to review the performance of all the directorates of CDA in Islamabad whereas all the directorates briefed the chairman regarding their performance during the session.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA said that the authority should give its best to facilitate the masses so that its efforts could be hailed by people.

If any directorate ever face any issue then it should inform in this regard so that its issues could be resolved promptly, similarly, if any department lacks funds then it should also inform at once so the funds may be provided accordingly.

There will be no compromise on provision of facilities to the masses of Islamabad, he added.

Directorate of sanitation, street lights, environment, water supply, road maintenance, STP, city sewerage, MPO briefed the Chairman at the occasion.