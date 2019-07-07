CDA for strengthening laws to curb menace of littering

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority has recommended the government to introduce more stringent laws to curb the menace of littering at public places to maintain capital's ranking of world's second most beautiful and clean city.

" Littering is a criminal offense and punishable in developed countries and Islamabad may not be able to retain its status of second most beautiful city after London by Top Ten Ranking in 2015, if strict legal and administrative measures are not taken for environmental protection"" warned CDA's Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri while talking to APP.

He said the authority has to collect tonnes of trash in the aftermath of public celebrations on special occasions thrown anywhere by the visitors at recreational sites, giving the capital an indecent look contrary to its prestige.

Stressing the need for a massive public awareness campaign for visitors' behavioural change, he said the citizens have to exhibit responsibility to protect capital's flora and fauna, which is its true identity.

Zimri said the civic body under its Municipal By-Laws could impose maximum Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 fine for open waste disposal and water wastage which was insufficient to discourage the filthy practices and the authority was considering to increase it by Rs 5000.

He admitted that they were receiving public complaints about garbage burning and alleged involvement of sanitary workers. The authority was showing zero tolerance against waste burning in order to preserve capital's environment and as punitive measure decided to suspend its sanitary workers if found involved in this illegal act, he added.

"A citizen is imposed Rs1,000 to Rs2,000 fine on the burning of garbage if apprehended on spot by the CDA team" he said and stressed for introducing more rigorous to make people realize the importance of cleanliness.

Zimri said for quick response of the authority on overflowing drains and garbage burning it has dedicated two WhatsApp numbers 0335-5001213 and 0335-5009899 to complain against litter blazing and overflowing drainage respectively.

"Text messages, photos and videos from public will be highly appreciated for swift action, he added.

Meanwhile, residents have also complained against setting a blaze waste by the civic body's sanitary workers. A citizens Sarwat Shah, a private employee told this scribe that mostly in the late evening hours garbage was set on fire in the areas of G-6 an G-7 residential sectors causing serious health hazards for the elderly and infants.

Qulsoom Khan, a school teacher alleged that in sector I-9 and I-11 sanitary workers after wiping brooms in the streets used to set the collected dust heap on fire.

She urged the CDA to take strict action against the violators and impose heavy fines with severe punishment to curb this hazardous activity, having serious repercussions on public health.

