CDA formally launches Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was launched during a ceremony held at Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-8/4 here on Wednesday.

The launching ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Secretary of education Mohi ud Din Wani along with representatives from the corporate sector.

Civil society, educational institutions, corporate sectors and the private sector are all participating in the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the campaign would focus on planting as many trees as possible to enhance the green cover.

He added that this year, CDA in collaboration with Ministry of Education and Ministry of Climate Change will plant one million trees across the city as part of the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also mentioned that this year, fruit-bearing trees such as loquat, guava, figs, pomegranates, and other fruit plants will be planted.

Similarly, indigenous species like mulberry, citrus, maple leaf, and other varieties will also be included in the campaign.

In addition, flowering plants like amaltas, kachnar, jacaranda will be planted.

Similarly, olive, rubber plants, willow, and other varieties are also part of the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025.

He further stated that civil society, the private sector, and corporate entities should actively participate in the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025.

He urged the Ministry of Education to encourage students to conduct research on carbon credits and to organize seminars on this topic in educational institutions.

He added that research on carbon credits be submitted to CDA to get benefit from it.

Chairman CDA emphasized that the selection of both fruit-bearing and flowering plants is key to the success of the plantation campaign.

He stressed that it is not enough to plant trees, but it is also important to ensure the protection and care of these planted trees.

He further stated that through tree planting, climate change challenges can be effectively tackled.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa announced that a digitalized system will be introduced for better monitoring of the plants planted under the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025.

An online tracking system will also be established for the planted trees.

He urged everyone to join hands and contribute actively to make the plantation campaign a success.

On this occasion, an awareness walk related to the tree plantation campaign was also held, with a large number of students, citizens, and representatives from the corporate sector participating.