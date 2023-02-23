UrduPoint.com

CDA Forms HPFC To Address Residents' Complaints

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Taking notice of the complaints of the citizens, Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal on Thursday constituted a High Powered Facilitation Committee (HPFC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Taking notice of the complaints of the citizens, Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal on Thursday constituted a High Powered Facilitation Committee (HPFC).

The committee will be headed by the Chairman CDA himself, while the High Powered Facilitation Committee will be comprised of Member Planning, Member Estate, Member Engineering, including Member Environment while Director General Law and Deputy Director General of concerned formations will be members of this committee. Deputy Director General (coordination) will be Secretary of the High Powered Facilitation Committee, said a press release.

According to the release, the HPFC will address the complaints related to allotment and possession of plots including approvals of building plans. Similarly, complaints related to illegal occupations, housing societies' lay out plans will also be addressed.

Similarly, the committee will also listen to complaints of encroachment problems in different areas and natural streams of Islamabad. In order to keep the environment of Islamabad green and more beautiful, the complaints related to plantations, illegal cutting of trees and environmental pollution will also be addressed by this committee. The committee will also listen to the problems of the affectees of Islamabad on a priority basis.

After the consultation of the High Powered Facilitation Committee, the citizens will be able to submit their complaints to the secretary of the committee. The meeting of committee will be held every week. In which all the complaints will be discussed in detail.

The secretary of the committee will also keep a record of all the complaints and the progress made on them. Similarly the secretary of the committee will resolve the citizen's complaints immediately with the�concerned�DG.

More Stories From Pakistan

