CDA formulating comprehensive plan on waste management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is formulating a comprehensive plan for the disposal of wastes using the latest technology to ensure cleanliness, and to protect the environment.

Talking to APP, an official of the CDA said the wastes were being temporarily and regularly disposed off in deep ravines and ditches. CDA had already acquired Sector I-12 on the area earmarked by Planning Wing, he added.

"The civic agency has initiated process for survey and study on existing waste management system and it is in the process of implementation.

He further said that steps were being taken to formulate a mechanism for disposal off such wastes as per international standards of sanitation to provide healthy environment to the residents.

"Solid Waste Management Operations in Islamabad are conducted by following the SOPs for waste management", he added.

The Sanitation Department of the CDA has also urged the general public to dispose of garbage in designated places by packing them in relevant bags.

