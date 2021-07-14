UrduPoint.com
CDA Fully Renovates 200 Parks Under PTI Government: Sh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

CDA fully renovates 200 parks under PTI government: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Wednesday said Capital Development Authority (CDA) had fully renovated 200 parks, out of 240, since the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government came into power in August, 2018.

Besides, the civic body was going to establish four 'historical' parks and the Federal capital would be transformed into a model city, he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of development projects here.

He said a special female-dedicated 'Bazaar' would be set up in the city so that women could play their role in economic development of the country and become self-reliant in earning their livelihood.

The minister said all police pickets, previously established at different points of the city, had been removed for free movement of motorists, adding "today, there is no picket in Islamabad.

" Rashid said the police department had been provided 20 highly sophisticated vehicles for patrolling purpose and ensuring improved security in the capital.

He said a full-fledged Rescue-1122, an emergency service, was also being initiated in the city to provide instant assistance to the citizens, as was available in other cities.

He expressed confidence that the country would progress under the sincere and able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who steered the country out of crisis after coming into power.

Rashid was of the view that the PTI would form its government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by winning the upcoming elections, besides it would form next government in the country after 2023 polls based on good performance.

