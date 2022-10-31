UrduPoint.com

CDA Gears Up Anti Encroachment Operation

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 07:50 PM

The Capital Development Authority has geared up anti-encroachment operations to retrieve the state land from the illegal possession

On the direction of Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman, the Enforcement Department has conducted operations in different areas of Islamabad with the help of district administration and Islamabad Police.

Several encroachments and illegal constructions were demolished with the help of heavy machinery and about 10 truckloads of encroachers' goods were also seized by the CDA teams.

According to details, these operations started from Islamabad's Sector H-8 near Shifa Hospital, where dozens of illegal stalls built on the green-belt were removed and goods comprising five truckloads were seized. The enforcement teams cleared green-belt from all encroachments.

Later, the teams moved on IJP Road near Turbo CNG where shopkeepers had occupied the road by parking their machines, which were affecting the smooth flow of the traffic.

The teams not only cleared the areas by confiscating the material but also dug up the pits with the help of an excavator machine to avoid encroachments again.

Apart from this, an action was taken by the Enforcement Directorate against the showroom owners in Sector G-8 of Islamabad and all the vehicles parked on the public thoroughfares including the footpath were removed and public thoroughfare including the footpath were cleared.

Similarly, in G-8 Markaz, strict action was taken against the hotel owners and teams cleared massive encroachments carried out by hotel owners by clearing their sit-out areas built on the government land.

Later, operation against the illegal occupation of the state land in the auto market of Sector I-10/3 was also carried out.

