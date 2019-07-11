UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Gears Up Process Of Inquires, Imposes Penalties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:42 PM

CDA gears up process of inquires, imposes penalties

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has speed up pending inquiries process and in this connection, proceedings of 11 more inquiries have been finalized and penalties have been imposed accordingly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has speed up pending inquiries process and in this connection, proceedings of 11 more inquiries have been finalized and penalties have been imposed accordingly.

In the light of findings of the inquiries, different minor and major penalties have been imposed upon the employees found guilty while the officers / officials upon whom charges could not be established have been exonerated.

These orders are issued in accordance with different clauses of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992 and after the approval of competent authorities.

In this connection, an inquiry conducted against Mr. Dilshad, EMO Estate Affectees and Mr. Pervaiz Iqbal Sub.Assistnat Estate Affectees on account of missing of page from plot file of sector I-10/1 has been finalized.

According to the findings of the inquiry, allegations of negligence on the part established and it was recommended by the inquiry committee to impose major penalty of reduction to lower stage in time scale to Pervaiz Iqbal as co-accused Mr. Dilshad has already been retired from service before completion of inquiry proceedings.

Similarly, inquiry against Mr. Naveed Abbasi Sub-Assistant, DMA on account of fake permission letter / NOC of Counter Cabin has also been finalized. Inquiry committee has recommended imposing minor penalty of withholding of two increments for two (02) years.

Another inquiry conducted regarding disciplinary proceedings against Waseem Abbas has also been finalized. The inquiry committee has awarded minor penalty of stoppage of two increments for two years upon the accused official.

Another inquiry against Shahid Iqbal Supervisor Enforcement Directorate has been finalized. Inquiry has awarded minor penalty of censure upon the official.

Moreover, different officials and officers have been exonerated warned in the light of recommendations of inquiry committees / officers in fact finding inquiries.

It was pertinent to mention here that earlier Chairman CDA has taken notice of hurdles, impediment and lethargic attitude of the Inquiry Officers which was ultimately affecting accountability process in the Authority.

Chairman CDA had directed if inquiry officer did not complete the given assignment within time frame, strict disciplinary action be initiated against him and same be also reflected in his PERs. Since the directions issued, the process of finalization of inquiries has gained pace and inquiries are being concluded at fast pace.

CDA has reiterated that Present administration is trying to bring order in administrative proceedings in the Authority. Merit based disposal of administrative business will be order of the day in all spheres.

Related Topics

Business Noc Same Waseem Abbas Capital Development Authority National University All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2 days po ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 35 point to close at ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Has Never Rejected Any Format on Donbas Set ..

2 minutes ago

Damascus Ready for Constitutional Commission Since ..

2 minutes ago

610 officials screened at health camp

6 minutes ago

Drug-dealer convicted in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.