CDA Generates More Rs 30 Bln Revenue During Last Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:26 PM

CDA generates more Rs 30 bln revenue during last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has more the Rs. 30 billion revenue in its account at the end of the 2020 as more than targeted revenue was generated during last year.

"CDA tax target of Rs. 24 billion for 2020 whereas the authority has Rs 30 billion in its account at the end of the year", said an official of CDA.

The authority collected the revenue through initiating various new projects as well as expediting work on the projects left neglected in past regimes, he told APP.

He said, 2020 was proved to be a successful economic year for the authority, adding that they met the expenses of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) but still their ratio of revenue remained high at the end of the last year.

Due to its economic policies and good strategies, he said, CDA got control on its economic issues and also received the historical taxes during the year.

The income of CDA included different taxes, dues and revenue collected from fee of auction of new plots and issuance of various non objection certificates.

Work on sector development, beautification, infrastructure, and upgradation was also underway, he informed.

New projects included, under passes, upgradation of IJP road, Express Way, interchanges, and parks.

CDA has set target of Rs 50 billion for next year, he informed adding, CDA was continuously working to initiate such projects which help increase revenue of the authority.

