CDA Generates Over Rs40 Million Revenue During July 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 02:20 PM

CDA generates over Rs40 million revenue during July 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Building Control Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected Rs40 million in revenue during the last month.

The revenue was collected on account of approvals of building plans, issuance of completion certificates, commercial charges, and other heads including fines on account of a non-conforming use, said its spokesman here on Wednesday.

During the month of July, the Building Control Directorate of CDA, he said had fetched over Rs2 million revenue by issuing 20 completion certificates to residential buildings and over Rs100,000 against a completion certificate of a commercial building, whereas 10 building plans generated funds amounting to Rs150,000.

Likewise, the directorate generated Rs2 million by issuing NOCs to 55 residential buildings while over Rs35 million revenue was generated by issuing No-Objection-Certificates (NOCs) to 38 commercial buildings.

The authority also imposed Rs1.5 million fine on owners of two buildings over by-laws violations during the same period.

As a result of steps taken by the authority for ensuring financial discipline and financially strengthening the authority, revenue is increasing gradually. Instructions have also been issued for ensuring strict financial discipline so that authority could be made financially stable, the spokesman added.

