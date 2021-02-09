CDA generates Rs 32.27 mln revenue during last month

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has generated the revenue of Rs 32.27 million during the month of January through the completion certificates of commercial and residential buildings, building plans and No Objection Certificates (NOC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has generated the revenue of Rs 32.27 million during the month of January through the completion certificates of commercial and residential buildings, building plans and No Objection Certificates (NOC).

According to details, due to the remarkable policies of the CDA administration, the department of Building Control has collected the revenue of more than Rs 32 million during the last month.

The BCS department of CDA received total nine cases of the completion certificates of residential buildings during the month of January.

All the cases have been issued the completion certificates through which CDA collected the revenues of Rs 493,985.

No application received for the completion certificates of commercial buildings.

However, the department received cases of four commercial buildings regarding the approval of plans through which the authority collected the revenue of Rs 14,516,994.

Total 11 cases of residential building plans were received which generated the revenue of Rs 349,800. Similarly, 44 cases of approval of the NOCs for the construction of additional story in commercial buildings were received through which revenue of Rs 14,196,240 was generated.

Total 61 cases of approval of the NOC for the construction of an additional story in residential buildings were received through which the revenue of Rs 1,462,996 was generated. The authority generated revenue of Rs 1,251,000 through two cases NCU fine of residential buildings.