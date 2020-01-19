CDA generates Rs 582mln through compliance of Building By-laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Building Control Directorate –I (BCD-I) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has generated around Rs 582 million during the last year by enforcing building by-laws in the Federal capital.

The revenue was amassed on the pretext of approval of building plans, completion certificates, No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and violation of the building by-laws, said a press release received here on Sunday.

BCD-I received Rs 157 million on account of approval of building plans whereas Rs 38 millions in terms of completion charges or certificates of residential and commercial buildings. Similarly, around Rs 387 million were generated by issuing the NOCs and imposing fines for nonconforming use of buildings.

"Active, vigilant and effective pursuance of building by-laws has resulted in handsome increase in revenue as well as enforcement of building by-laws in the city.

" Previously, the efforts were not made to earn the revenue for this active source of revenue generation. The revenue generated by the BCD-I during the last year was of minimal amount.

A large number of the owners of the premises approached the authority for approval of the building plans, issuance of completion certificates and NOCs and paid the taxes due to active persuasion of the BCD-I in ensuring the building by-laws.

During the year 2019, 1,037 cases of building plans were received for approval, 412 cases of completion certificates while 1486 cases of nonconforming use and NOCs. Moreover, four meetings of the Design Vetting Committee were also held during the year 2019 which approved 21 designs of commercial buildings.