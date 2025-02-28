CDA Generates Rs23.4 Billion From Record Breaking Commercial Plots Auction
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) concluded its highly successful four-day open auction of commercial plots, generating a staggering Rs23.404 billion in revenue.
The auction, which saw robust participation from investors, included the sale of 17 commercial plots across various categories and 15 shops in the Blue Area Parking Plaza.
On the final day alone, the 15 constructed shops in the Blue Area Parking Plaza fetched over Rs1.555 billion, marking a significant milestone for the authority.
CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed his gratitude to the investors, highlighting that their overwhelming participation demonstrated strong confidence in the authority. "The investors are not just stakeholders but partners in the development and progress of Islamabad," Randhawa stated.
He assured that the revenue generated from the auction would be channeled towards enhancing facilities for the residents of Islamabad, including the investors themselves.
Randhawa also emphasized that the CDA is actively incorporating suggestions from the business community and investors to improve its operations. "We are committed to making Islamabad a model city, and the feedback from our investors plays a crucial role in this journey," he added.
The auction was conducted under the supervision of a high-level committee led by the CDA Member Finance, with the Director of Estate Management-II serving as the secretary. The Estate Management-II Directorate handled all logistical arrangements, ensuring a seamless and transparent process.
Chairman Randhawa lauded the committee for maintaining a competitive and fair environment throughout the auction, which contributed to its success.
The auction offered a wide range of investment opportunities, including commercial plots in developed sectors, Commercial Marakaz, industrial plots, apartment plots, and plots in Park Enclave.
Additionally, Class-III shopping centers and ready-to-use shops in the Blue Area Parking Plaza were up for grabs, attracting significant interest from investors.
The bids received during the auction will now undergo a thorough review before being presented to the CDA Board for final approval.
The board holds the authority to either approve or reject the bids, ensuring that all transactions align with the authority's standards and objectives.
Recent Stories
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GDA's leader Murtaza Jatoi released from Nara Jail on SHC's order6 minutes ago
-
CDA generates Rs23.4 billion from record breaking commercial plots auction6 minutes ago
-
IK’s narrative misleading; Pakistan more stable, resilient under incumbents: Ahsan Iqbal16 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates security forces for eliminating Khawarij26 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Saidu Sharif firing26 minutes ago
-
Keamari police raid gutka/mawa factory, recover large quantity of hazardous gutka26 minutes ago
-
PAC chairman moves IHC for cases details against him26 minutes ago
-
TJP condemns attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania36 minutes ago
-
Security Forces killed six khwarij in North Waziristan District36 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to 4 years for axing woman in Wah Cantt36 minutes ago
-
Persistent rain drops mercury in Lahore36 minutes ago
-
Maritime Security Exercise SEA GUARD-25 concludes46 minutes ago