CDA generates Rs82 mln revenue in last two months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has generated Rs82 million on account of approvals of lay out plans and completions of different buildings in the approved housing societies falling in the territorial limit of the Islamabad during the last two months.

Due to effective policies of the incumbent management, the authority is not only attaining financial stability but gradually problems and issues of the residents are being addressed in addition to ensuring implementation of laws, a press release said.

During the last two months, total 2,665 cases regarding approval of building plans are received in the authority, out of which 1,643 cases are approved, while remaining cases are under process or in pending status due to non submission of pay orders, non fulfillment of codal formalities and violations of approved lay out plans.

Similarly, 509 cases regarding completion of buildings are submitted in the authority out of which 354 have been disposed of while rest are in process or in pending status due to non fulfillment of codel formalities and violation of building bye-laws.

The exercise which is initiated for regulating construction activities in the housing societies falling in territorial limits of the capital city has started bearing its fruits as not only building control is being exercised in these societies but handsome revenue is also being generated in addition to redressing the problems of the people residing in these societies.

In this connection, the authority has activated its Building Control Directorate-II and strengthened it with required staffing so that early disposal of cases can be ensured.

It is pertinent to mention here that incumbent management of the authority has taken various initiatives aimed to ensure discipline in all spheres. Multi-pronged policies introduced and initiatives taken are beneficial for the city coupled with a permanent source of revenue for the authority.