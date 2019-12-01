UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Generates Rs82 Mln Revenue In Last Two Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 10:00 PM

CDA generates Rs82 mln revenue in last two months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has generated Rs82 million on account of approvals of lay out plans and completions of different buildings in the approved housing societies falling in the territorial limit of the Islamabad during the last two months.

Due to effective policies of the incumbent management, the authority is not only attaining financial stability but gradually problems and issues of the residents are being addressed in addition to ensuring implementation of laws, a press release said.

During the last two months, total 2,665 cases regarding approval of building plans are received in the authority, out of which 1,643 cases are approved, while remaining cases are under process or in pending status due to non submission of pay orders, non fulfillment of codal formalities and violations of approved lay out plans.

Similarly, 509 cases regarding completion of buildings are submitted in the authority out of which 354 have been disposed of while rest are in process or in pending status due to non fulfillment of codel formalities and violation of building bye-laws.

The exercise which is initiated for regulating construction activities in the housing societies falling in territorial limits of the capital city has started bearing its fruits as not only building control is being exercised in these societies but handsome revenue is also being generated in addition to redressing the problems of the people residing in these societies.

In this connection, the authority has activated its Building Control Directorate-II and strengthened it with required staffing so that early disposal of cases can be ensured.

It is pertinent to mention here that incumbent management of the authority has taken various initiatives aimed to ensure discipline in all spheres. Multi-pronged policies introduced and initiatives taken are beneficial for the city coupled with a permanent source of revenue for the authority.

Related Topics

Islamabad Capital Development Authority All Million Housing

Recent Stories

Third women judges' conference concludes

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai marks UAE National Day with a cont ..

2 hours ago

48 Houbara released into the wild to mark 48th UAE ..

3 hours ago

&#039;We are inspired to continue building on our ..

3 hours ago

&#039;On National Day, we celebrate a rich journey ..

4 hours ago

Emirati women have reached the highest levels of e ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.