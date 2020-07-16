UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Got Vacated 1500 Houses Used For Commercial Activities: National Assembly Told

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:03 PM

CDA got vacated 1500 houses used for commercial activities: National Assembly told

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Thursday informed the National Assembly that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) got vacated 1500 houses in the federal capital as these were used for commercial activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Thursday informed the National Assembly that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) got vacated 1500 houses in the Federal capital as these were used for commercial activities.

Responding to a question during question hour he said that Supreme Court of Pakistan in a case had ordered for ending to non-conforming use in residential houses in Islamabad.

He said after the order, CDA launched a massive campaign and through its enforcement mechanism almost got vacated1500 houses as these were resorting to non-conforming use.

He said that action was taken against 116 guest houses established in residential houses. Owners of these houses later got stay orders from the courts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Supreme Court Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Man Throws Shoe at South Korean President Moon Whi ..

43 seconds ago

China applauds resumption of trade, people to peop ..

46 seconds ago

Russian wildfire smoke choking Siberian cities

48 seconds ago

Sudan Seeks Cooperation With African States, Ready ..

54 seconds ago

Twelve Minors Among Those Detained at Unauthorized ..

6 minutes ago

Creating society based on equality top priority of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.