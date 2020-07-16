CDA got vacated 1500 houses used for commercial activities: National Assembly told

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Thursday informed the National Assembly that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) got vacated 1500 houses in the federal capital as these were used for commercial activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali Thursday informed the National Assembly that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) got vacated 1500 houses in the Federal capital as these were used for commercial activities.

Responding to a question during question hour he said that Supreme Court of Pakistan in a case had ordered for ending to non-conforming use in residential houses in Islamabad.

He said after the order, CDA launched a massive campaign and through its enforcement mechanism almost got vacated1500 houses as these were resorting to non-conforming use.

He said that action was taken against 116 guest houses established in residential houses. Owners of these houses later got stay orders from the courts.