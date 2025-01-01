Open Menu

CDA Greenlights Major Development Projects To Transform Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Development Working Party (DWP) approved four key projects during its 71st meeting held here on Wednesday.

Chaired by Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA, the meeting was attended by officials from various ministries and CDA senior officers.

The approved initiatives span diverse sectors, focusing on beautification, urban management, hospitality, and food safety, underscoring Islamabad’s commitment to becoming a world-class capital.

A project worth Rs. 490.082 million was approved for the upgradation, illumination, and beautification of Constitution Avenue, covering prominent government buildings such as Aiwan-e-Saddar, the Prime Minister’s Office, and Parliament House.

The initiative aims to enhance the avenue’s functionality and aesthetics, reflecting the city’s status as a hub of national governance. scheduled for completion within four months, the project promises long-term improvements to CDA’s assets.

Acknowledging the city’s growing waste management challenges, the CDA-DWP approved hiring a consultancy firm to design a state-of-the-art municipal solid waste management system.

The four-month consultancy phase will focus on reducing pollution, improving health standards, and aligning Islamabad’s practices with international benchmarks.

In a bid to enhance Islamabad’s appeal to international visitors, the CDA-DWP greenlit a feasibility study for the development of 5-star hotels.

A consultancy firm will be hired to provide transaction advisory services over 12 months, exploring joint ventures and profit-sharing models.

The initiative is expected to promote tourism and position Islamabad as a premier destination for political, diplomatic, and business activities.

The CDA also addressed the city’s outdated meat supply chain by approving the development of a modern slaughterhouse in Humak.

Built on 15.75 acres of CDA-owned land, the facility will replace the existing, decades-old structure.

Over the next year, advisors will explore public-private partnerships to ensure the provision of hygienic, quality meat for Islamabad’s residents.

“These projects represent a step forward in transforming Islamabad into a modern and sustainable capital,” stated a CDA official.

With these initiatives, the CDA reinforces its commitment to addressing urban challenges while enhancing the city’s global reputation.

