CDA Hands Over 5 Acres Land To MCI For Setting Up STP

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has handed over five acres land to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) near Korang Bridge to set up Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) for cleansing Rawal Dam water coming from seasonal nullahs

Three sites for construction of constructed Wetlands on tributaries of Dam have also been given to the MCI, a press release received here said on Tuesday.

The sites have been handed over to MCI for construction of STP and wetlands so that water coming to Rawal Dam from seasonal nullahs could be treated.

The sites for wetlands are located near Muslim Colony, Noor Pur Shahan and One in Mozah Lakhwal.

The constructed wetlands treatment systems is an engineered system utilize the natural processes involving wetland vegetation, soils, and their associated system for treatment of waste water.

The idea of establishing four treatment plants worth Rs3.51 billion was floated by the CDA some eight years ago that could not be materialized in the past due to bureaucratic hiccups and some technical issues, the official sources told APP.

He said the plants were to be installed at Bari Imam, Lower and Upper Shahdra and Simly dam in two phases to filter the water falling into the Korang River and Rawal Dam.

