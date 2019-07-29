CDA hands over five sites to MCI for establishing garbage shifting stations

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has handed over five sites to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to set up garbage shifting stations in the federal capital, facilitating the corporation to transport the waste to its final disposal destination efficiently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) has handed over five sites to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to set up garbage shifting stations in the Federal capital, facilitating the corporation to transport the waste to its final disposal destination efficiently.

In order to optimise the logistical problems associated with moving of waste across large distances, the sites had been handed over to the MCI after following the due process, a statement issued here said on Monday.

Two of the transferred sites were located at Islamabad Expressway while other three garbage transfer stations would be set up near Sihala , Lahwal and Tarlai.

The garbage transfer station at Islamabad Expressway would be used for intermediate waste transportation from Sohan, Pindorian, Khannakak, Burma, Karal and other adjoining areas while garbage collected from Industrial Triangle and other areas would be temporarily shifted to garbage transfer station in Sihala.

Similarly, the garbage transfer stations in Lakhwal and Tarlai would be used for intermediate transportation of the waste collected from the surrounding areas.

At these transfer stations, local waste collection vehicles would deposit their waste cargo prior to loading into larger vehicles. These larger vehicles would transport the waste to the end point for final disposal.

The sites had been given to the MCI to establish waste transfer stations for the temporary deposition of solid waste.

The civic agency would continue its effort to improve over all environment of the city and would collaborate with other departments in all such efforts.

Previously, the CDA and MCI had remained at loggerheads for developing a permanent dumping site in the federal capital. After passing of decades, the civic agency yet to set up a permanent dumping site, creating nuisance for the citizens.

The CDA was still using archaic garbage collection system in the city which contradicts their claims of giving the country's capital a civilized look.

Meanwhile talking to APP, a senior official of MCI Sanitation Directorate said the MCI was collecting waste from every household of the federal capital's sectors and installed various sizes of trash trolleys at the corner of every street. The trash was lifted from the trolleys and shifted to I-12 site which was temporary, he added.

He said CDA had recently released Rs 5 million to develop first-ever scientific landfill site near Sangjani for disposal of tons of garbage on permanent basis produced by the federal capital.

He admitted that the city did not own a permanent dumping site since 1967 when it was declared as the capital of the country. The Sanitation Directorate, he said, had recommended the name of competent consultants for developing a permanent landfill site of the city near Sangjani.

He said that the work on establishing a scientific and permanent site would be initiated after getting approval from the competent authorities.

Meanwhile, the capital's dwellers complained that the staff of CDA did not collect the garbage from the installed bins which were not only posing health threat to the localities but also the streets were stinking.