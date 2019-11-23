UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Hands Over Land To MCI For STP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 03:03 PM

CDA hands over land to MCI for STP

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has handed over five acres area to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to reduce water contamination in Rawal Lake, besides three sites for construction of Wetlands on tributaries of Dam.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has handed over five acres area to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to reduce water contamination in Rawal Lake, besides three sites for construction of Wetlands on tributaries of Dam.

The sites have been handed over to MCI for construction of STP and wetlands so that water coming to Rawal Dam from seasonal nullahs could be treated.

For the establishment STP, CDA has handed over five acres land near Korang Bridge so that water coming from Korang nullah could be treated before entering the Rawal Dam, an official informed.

Similarly, CDA has also handed over three sites for construction of Wetlands to treat the coming from seasonal nullahs.

These sites included one in Muslim Colony, one in Noor Pur Shahan and One in Mozah Lakhwal.

Constructed wetlands treatment systems is an engineered system utilize the natural processes involving wetland vegetation, soils, and their associated system for treatment of wastewater.

Construction of STP and wetlands will not help check fast growing pollution in the Lake but the risk posed to aquatic life would be significantly reduced in addition to improvement of water quality being supplied through this reservoir.

CDA has reiterated that authority will continue its cooperation with the other departments to improve overall environment of the Authority.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Dam Capital Development Authority National University Muslim From

Recent Stories

Court extend till Dec 7 judicial remand of PPP lea ..

4 minutes ago

Jackal rescued from well

3 minutes ago

Australia reach 580-10 in Brisbane Test

3 minutes ago

Demand of rented blankets, charpoys increases

3 minutes ago

Revised Islamabad master plan addresses traders' i ..

3 minutes ago

Corbyn warns British people of BJP's attempt to sp ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.