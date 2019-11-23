CDA hands over land to MCI for STP

(@imziishan)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has handed over five acres area to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to reduce water contamination in Rawal Lake, besides three sites for construction of Wetlands on tributaries of Dam.

The sites have been handed over to MCI for construction of STP and wetlands so that water coming to Rawal Dam from seasonal nullahs could be treated.

For the establishment STP, CDA has handed over five acres land near Korang Bridge so that water coming from Korang nullah could be treated before entering the Rawal Dam, an official informed.

Similarly, CDA has also handed over three sites for construction of Wetlands to treat the coming from seasonal nullahs.

These sites included one in Muslim Colony, one in Noor Pur Shahan and One in Mozah Lakhwal.

Constructed wetlands treatment systems is an engineered system utilize the natural processes involving wetland vegetation, soils, and their associated system for treatment of wastewater.

Construction of STP and wetlands will not help check fast growing pollution in the Lake but the risk posed to aquatic life would be significantly reduced in addition to improvement of water quality being supplied through this reservoir.

CDA has reiterated that authority will continue its cooperation with the other departments to improve overall environment of the Authority.