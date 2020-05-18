UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Has Collects Revenue Amounting To Rs.119.775 Mlns In Month Of April

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:04 PM

CDA has collects revenue amounting to Rs.119.775 mlns in month of April

Building Control Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected revenue amounting to Rs.119.775 millions in the month of April, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Building Control Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected revenue amounting to Rs.119.775 millions in the month of April, 2020.

The revenue has been collected on account of approvals of building plans, issuance of completion certificates,� NOCs, commercial charges and other heads including fines on account of non-conforming use.

During the month of April-2020, Section-I of the Building Control Directorate approved nine building plans, nine completion certificates and also disposed of 14 cases including NOCs, Commercialization charges and others. The revenue amounting to Rs. 1.64 million, said a press release.�� During the month of April-2020, section-II of building control Directorate earned revenue Rs.

48.810 million on account of issuance of NOCs, Completion Certificates, approval of building plans, commercialization charges and others.

Similarly, section-III of Building Control Directorate Section-III of Building Control Directorate has generated revenue Rs.54.479 million on account of issuance of completion certificates, NOCs, approvals of building plans.

The CDA administration has conveyed to all formations of the Authority to focus on service delivery and raising revenues. Service delivery and revenue generation efforts of all formations are being monitored on regular basis by CDA Administration. Improvement in both service delivery and revenue generation by different formations of the Authority is therefore getting pace.

Related Topics

April 2020 Capital Development Authority All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

China Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Syria o ..

2 minutes ago

Kaushif Gulzar Shaikh posted as SSWMB MD

2 minutes ago

PTI legislators on behalf of Governor hand over PP ..

2 minutes ago

FDA removes encroachments

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.