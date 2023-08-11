Open Menu

CDA, Hashoo Group Plant Saplings Along Srinagar Highway

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 08:35 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Hashoo Group planted saplings at Rest Area G-11 Srinagar Highway here on Friday to ensure a clean and green environment in the federal capital

Chairman CDA Captain (R) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal speaking on the occasion said environment-friendly measures were being taken in collaboration with the private sector. It was imperative for the private sector to actively participate in eco-friendly summer in Islamabad.

He stressed the need that the private sector should also play a pivotal role in upgrading the parks.

Mengal urged the authorities concerned to provide all kinds of facilities to the private sector in that regard.

He said large-size saplings should be planted instead of small ones to enhance the growth rate. The chairman said that CDA has already formulated policies to encourage the private sector.

"sports fields will also be upgraded in collaboration with the private sector to promote healthy activities," he concluded.

