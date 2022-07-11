CDA hauls over 1,050 tonnes of animal waste during first two days of Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday claimed to have disposed of 1050 ton of animal waste including offal, entrails during two-day of sanitation operation.

According to CDA spokesman, the animal waste campaign continued the second consecutive day on Monday despite rain in the capital city in which over 62,000 offal, entrails, and animal waste was lifted. The animal waste was buried at 90 different pits after disinfecting.

Over 200 vehicles including tractor trolleys, garbage compactors, escape lifters, truck dumpers, front loaders, shovels, dozers and 2,000 sanitation staff carried out cleanliness duties, he said.

After lifting garbage, limestone was sprinkled at the garbage sites to avoid odor. The people were given biodegradable bags for safe disposal of animal wastes. Islamabad was divided into four zones for effectively cleaning.

A helpline 1334 has also been set up for registering complaints regarding lifting of animal waste on civic agency's telephone numbers including 051 9213908; 051 9203216;051 9223171;051 9211555. While complaints could also be lodged on WhatsApp number 0335-55001213. Helpline quickly resolved over 200 complaints after receiving, he said.