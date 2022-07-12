CDA hauls over 1,100 tonnes of animal waste during Eid days

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has disposed of 1,100 tons of animal waste including offal, entrails during three days of its sanitation operation carried out to purge the capital city from animal waste during Eid-ul-Azha.

According to CDA spokesman, the animal waste campaign continued the third consecutive day on Tuesday in capital city, in which the offal, entrails, and animal waste of over 62,000 animals was lifted. The animal waste was buried at 90 different pits dug up at over 40 localities.

Over 200 vehicles including tractor trolleys, garbage compactors, escape lifters, truck dumpers, front loaders, shovels, dozers and 2,000 sanitation staff carried out cleanliness duties, he said.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has divided the Federal capital into four zones to carry out cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha. The leaves of sanitation staff were also cancelled to meet the challenge of cleaning the city promptly.

The operation has three parts. The sanitary workers collected garbage from door to door and dumped it at designated places. While mechanized collection was done with the help of vehicles and subsequently the waste was destroyed at designated disposal points with the help of dumpers, trucks and front loaders.

The staff was provided food at their workplace two days before Eid to continue the operation uninterrupted.

After the completion of operation, traces of blood and other impurities were washed from all over the city and white lime powder was sprinkled to keep the environment of the city clean.

A helpline 1334 was set up for registering complaints regarding lifting of animal waste on civic agency's telephone numbers including 051 9213908; 051 9203216;051 9223171;051 9211555. While complaints could also be lodged on WhatsApp number 0335-55001213.

In addition, two emergency cells were established in G-6/1/4 and transport section of the sanitation directorate will work day and night at the Fire Headquarters in G-7/4.

CDA also distributed biodegradable plastic bags in Islamabad and rural areas on Eid-ul-Adha so that the citizens can safely destroy the remains of the sacrificed animals.

Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness operation and lauded the services of sanitation wing and district administration. He vowed providing optimum facilities to citizens of Islamabad.