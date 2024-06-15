Open Menu

CDA Helpline Empowers Citizens To Report Cleanliness Issues In Federal Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a helpline and WhatsApp contact for residents to report issues regarding cleanliness in the Federal capital.

According to the spokesperson, citizens can send their messages to the number 0335-5001213 through What's App Message or SMS.

Citizens can call the sanitation helpline numbers 1334 or 9213908, and also contact 9203216, 9211555, or 9223171 to report issues or complaints related to urban sanitation.

