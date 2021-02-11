UrduPoint.com
CDA Hires Services Of Security Company For Park Enclave

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

CDA hires services of security company for Park Enclave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) hired the services of a local security agency to improve the security system of Park Enclave and work on installation of security cameras is also underway.

According to detail, the developmental work on a unique housing project Park Enclave is in full swing.

The services of a security agency have been hired to improve the security and to ensure the protection of said sector.

Security guards will perform duties in three shifts and will also do patrolling.

These guards will also keep the record of those who will enter or exit the main gate of the society.

Security guards will not allow the irrelevant people to enter the society. The said security guards will also perform their duties at already constructed check posts in the society. The boundary wall of the sector has already been completed and tree plantation is also underway to enhance the beauty of the scheme.

