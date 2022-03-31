UrduPoint.com

CDA Hold Online Court For Redressal Of Water Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:25 PM

CDA hold online court for redressal of water issues

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) water supply department on Thursday held an online court and listened complaints faced by the Islamabad residents related to water

The Federal capital dwellers shared their issues on authority's official page www.facebook.com/capital.development.authority.usb from 3pm to 5 pm.

Director General (DG) water management addressed the public complaints by marking their applications to the officers concerned for timely action on merit. He also sought report on implementation status over the issue in next 24 hours.

He informed the participants that the authority was utilizing all available resources to relief the masses, adding that online courts were being held by all the departments in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's instructions for immediate resolution of public issues at door-step.

DG water management appealed the citizens to show responsibility and avoid wastage of water so it can be used by the others.

It may be mention that the federal apex agency had allocated sufficient funds for maintenance of water supply lines to improve water supply system in the federal capital.

Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Water May Capital Development Authority All From Merit Packaging Limited Court

