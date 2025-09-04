Open Menu

CDA Holds Balloting For Christian Employees For Sacred Trip To Vatican

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A balloting ceremony was held at the CDA Headquarters Thursday under the agreement between the CDA Workers Union (CBA) and the CDA Administration regarding sending Christian employees of the authority to the Vatican City to perform their religious duties, in line with the direction of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The ceremony was attended by CDA Member Finance Tahir Naeem Akhtar, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, CDA Workers Union General Secretary Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen, a large number of CDA officers including and Christian employees of the authority, said a press release.

Through the e-balloting process, five fortunate Christian employees were selected who will travel to the Vatican City this year to perform their religious duties.

On this occasion, CDA Member Finance Tahir Naeem Akhtar, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, and CDA Workers Union General Secretary Choudhary Muhammad Yaseen congratulated all Christian employees and expressed best wishes for the selected individuals.

Addressing the ceremony, CDA Member Finance Tahir Naeem Akhtar and Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza appreciated the services of the CDA's Christian employees and said that their role in the city's beauty, cleanliness and development is unforgettable.

They mentioned that today is a blessed day for all Christian employees working in the authority. They added that the fortunate Christian employees going to the Vatican City will not only pray for themselves and their families but also offer special prayers for the progress of their institution, CDA and remember the development of Islamabad and their beloved country Pakistan in their prayers.

On this occasion, CDA Workers Union General Secretary Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen thanked Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and all board members for the successful e-balloting of the employees being sent to the Vatican City.

He said that the CDA Workers Union always works for the welfare of employees beyond color, race, and religion. He mentioned that while they have taken measures for Muslim employees to perform Hajj, they have also secured bonuses and allowances for Christian employees on their religious festivals and now obtained approval for sending them to the Vatican City.

He added that the CDA Workers Union has also ensured an increase in allowances for Christian employees and other welfare measures which is a shining example of interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

