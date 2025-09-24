CDA holds meeting on rail car service between twin cities

An important meeting regarding the operation of a rail car service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi was held on Wednesday at the CDA Headquarters, chaired by Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) An important meeting regarding the operation of a rail car service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi was held on Wednesday at the CDA Headquarters, chaired by Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhwa.

The meeting was attended by CDA Board Member Engineering, Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning and Design, Dr. Khalid Hafiz along with senior officers from Pakistan Railways and the CDA, said a press release.

In this regard, the CDA and Pakistan Railways will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for running a train service between the twin cities. Under the project, a modern train service will be launched between the twin cities. The meeting reviewed in detail the layout plan, optimal business model and eco-friendly technology for the EV Train Project. A detailed briefing was given to the meeting on the ridership survey conducted for the project.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the project will comply with the processing and rules and regulations for incorporating carbon credits into the project.

He said that to further enhance the project's utility, work will be done to extend access for this service to other areas of Islamabad where the railway network exists.

Chairman CDA said that to make the project successful, EV buses will be connected to the Margalla Railway Station. He said that upon completion of the train project, there will be a significant overall reduction in traffic flow in the twin cities.

Chairman CDA said this project will provide affordable, safe and comfortable travel for citizens. He said that the project implementation will be carried out keeping in view international standards and best practices. Chairman CDA said this project will not only provide state-of-the-art modern transportation facilities to citizens but will also play a key role in the development and modernization of the Capital Islamabad