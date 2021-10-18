CDA holds Mehfil.e.Sama at Lake View Park

Mahafil-e-Milad and public meetings are being held in different parts of the country, while faithfuls would actively participate in the programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Mahafil-e-Milad and public meetings are being held in different parts of the country, while faithfuls would actively participate in the programmes.

In connection with Ashra Rehmat-Lil-Alamin (PBUH), CDA in collaboration with Pakistan Television organized a Mehfil-e-Sama at Lake View Park here on Monday.

Renowned artists of the country, Sher Miandad, Sanam Marvi and Mulazam Hussain among others and the singers presented Naatiya and Sufiana kalam.

Similarly, a grand Mehfil-e-Naat was also organized on October 17 at F-9 Park Amphitheater in which Naat khawans from all over the country presented Naats.

Likewise, another Mehfil.

e.Sama was held in which famous Qawwal Asif Ali Santo and other eminent Qawwals offered flowers of devotion on the occasion of Eid-milad-un-Nabi.

Apart from this, open air Qawwali programs were also being organized in different parts of the city while the city's various highways, buildings and important places have also been illuminated with colourful lights.

Furthermore, in addition to cleaning the routes of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions and rallies, pruning of trees and other works have been completed.

In line with directions of CDA administration, Staff has been deputed till the end of processions and rallies for cleaning and other arrangements on the routes.