CDA holds personal hearings for canceled property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday held a personal hearing for the owners of canceled property for the first time, more than 100 affectees presented their complaints before Chairman CDA Captain (Retd) Noor ul Amin Mengal.

Chairman CDA expressed his displeasure over not resolving issue of Park Enclave Phase III allottees and instructed the Estate Wing that it should be resolved within a month in accordance with rules.

On this occasion, the chairman stressed to promote business and economic activities and the authority should play its role as facilitator.

Chairman CDA warned the officers who were obstructing the legitimate work should mend their behaviour.

He said the approval of building plans of commercial buildings should be ensured within one month by fulfilling the rules and regulations and the process of approval of maps will be supervised by the chairman's office.

Mengal said the commercial plots of Sector I-14, I-15, I-16 should be offered in the upcoming auction to be held next month for the promotion of economic activities. Chairman CDA said the owners of cancelled properties issues will be heard in the first week of every month.