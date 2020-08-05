CDA hospital examines 226,639 patients in OPD during a year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority Hospital has released its annual performance report according to which, 226,639 patients were examined in OPD during a year, including CDA employees as well as private individuals.

During the year, 46331 private persons availed the medical facilities of the hospital while 5835 CDA employees were admitted to the hospital for treatment and 585 private persons were admitted to the hospital and provided medical facilities. During the year, 184454 different types of tests were conducted in CDA Hospital including 2746 private tests. A total of 1,020 operations were performed in the operating theater of CDA's Capital Hospital, including 106 private operations. A total of 8,410 people benefited from the Capital Hospital's radiology department, including 435 private individuals.

The number of patients in the cardiology department of the hospital is 4660 out of which 244 have received private services. A total of 713 patients were treated in Imaging Radiology, 382 in private, 2506 in physiotherapy and 341 in private, and a total of 1339 in private and one in private. 129 people underwent endoscopy, including three private individuals. 202 babies were born in the maternity ward of Capital Hospital while 14 babies were born in the private sector. Thus, medical facilities were provided to 435907 CDA employees and 51188 private persons during the year.

In the hospital, not only isolation wards were allotted for COVID19, but also 109 tests for corona were carried out. 1958 people were vaccinated as well.