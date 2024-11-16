Open Menu

CDA Hospital Hosts World Diabetes Day Awareness Event

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Capital Hospital, Islamabad, observed World Diabetes Day on Saturday with an awareness event organised by its Endocrinology Department to highlight the rising prevalence of diabetes and the importance of prevention.

The event featured prominent medical professionals, including Executive Director Dr. Naeem Taj, Head of Endocrinology Dr. Sarwar Malik, and other specialists.

In his keynote address, Dr. Naeem Taj described diabetes as a global health challenge and stressed the need for public education. "Our focus is on raising awareness and encouraging preventive measures to combat this growing issue," he said.

Dr. Sarwar Malik detailed the symptoms, types, and significance of early diagnosis, emphasising the importance of timely treatment to prevent complications.

Other speakers, including Dr. Hina Inayat and Dr. Maria Shafi, provided practical advice on lifestyle changes and advancements in diabetes care.

Dr. Taj concluded the event by reaffirming the hospital's commitment to offering education and preventive services to help reduce the community’s diabetes burden.

