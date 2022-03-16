UrduPoint.com

CDA Hospital's New Block To Become Functional From March 17

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 02:07 PM

The new block of Capital Development Authority (CDA) hospital would become functional from March 17 (Thursday) to cater needs of its employees and federal capital residents

The recruitment was already done, besides installation of latest equipment after completion of civil work, said the authority's spokesman on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said CDA management was taking various measures to improve and enhance the health facilities for its employees and the federal capital dwellers.

He said the hospital was being run out of capacity and facing a shortage of staff for the last two decades.

However, in 2020 the chairman CDA ordered to construct a new block having the capacity of nearly 200 beds to facilitate the employees.

The project was started in 2020 and now it has been completed in a record time, he maintained.

Moreover, he said the incumbent management had not only paid attention to the civil works but after the lapse of 17 years fresh Medical Officers have been appointed to raise the human resource capacity of the hospital.

The newly appointed staff at CDA hospital includes 33 staff nurses, 33 Medical Officers while 12 specialists of various medical fields have also been appointed.

He said The SAPM on CDA Ali Nawaz and chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed also addressed the newly recruited medical doctors.

The chairman CDA, he said welcomed the new staff members and motivated them to work to the best of their abilities. He advised them to take this task more than a career but as a dedication.

The SAPM also thanked the chairman and CDA team for bringing up this facility in record time for residents of Islamabad.

