CDA Hosts Successful Taekwondo Competition For Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is committed to enhancing recreational opportunities for citizens, particularly children, under the guidance of Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
In line with this commitment, the Department of sports, Culture and Tourism organized a Taekwondo competition on Sunday, which saw enthusiastic participation from private school students.
More than 350 students from various private schools, including Beacon House and Asas, showcased their skills and sportsmanship at the Taekwondo competition.
The event, aimed at promoting physical activity and healthy competition among the youth, witnessed fierce but friendly contests among the participants.
Prizes were awarded to the first, second, and third position holders by the Director of Sports, Culture, and Tourism, recognizing their dedication and talent in the martial art of Taekwondo.
Commenting on the success of the event, the CDA administration reiterated its commitment to providing top-notch facilities to citizens while prioritizing recreational activities for children.
This event underscores the CDA's ongoing efforts to foster a vibrant and active community in the capital city. Looking ahead, the CDA administration pledges to continue organizing such events regularly, ensuring a diverse range of recreational activities for the youth of Islamabad, the Authority's administration said.
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hockey team performance reflects selection on merit; Rana Mashhood1 minute ago
-
SSP visits Sweet Home1 minute ago
-
DPO holds open court11 minutes ago
-
Man killed in brawl11 minutes ago
-
KP people still await change: Azma Bukhari11 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.25m from 53 defaulters in 24 hours11 minutes ago
-
Awami Sculpture Garden to be set up at Nasser Bagh21 minutes ago
-
Oghi police apprehend step-mother's killer within 24 hours31 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of five people due to poisonous food41 minutes ago
-
DPO visits newly-built police station41 minutes ago
-
Five drug dealers, liquor suppliers apprehended51 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad police organize training wksp for traffic officials51 minutes ago