CDA, ICT Admin Anti-encroachment Drive In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Anti-encroachment operation by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration was in full swing and actions were being taken across the city without any discrimination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Anti-encroachment operation by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration was in full swing and actions were being taken across the city without any discrimination.

In this connection, CDA and ICT administration carried out a joint operation at sector G-11 and its adjoining areas and confiscated around one ton encroachment material, a news release said.

Similarly, several illegal structures were demolished in street number 14,15 of sector G-9/2, besides dismantling a building in I-14/4 after serving prior notice to its owner.

The authority also retrieved green belt from loading vehicles near Jaffar chowk, following public complaints.

Likewise, a boundary wall built on an area of one kanal in Bari Imam was razed down. A boundary wall in Muslim Colony and a room was also demolished.

In another operation several encroachments were removed from Bharakahu Athal Chowk to Jhugi Stop.

A room and a wall being built alongside a Nullah in sector G-6 was also dismantled. A foundation wall in sector H-9 while three boundaries wall in Jaba Teli and foundation wall of two houses were demolished during the drive.

