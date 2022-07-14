UrduPoint.com

CDA, ICT Discuss Plan To Install Security Cameras To Monitor Metro Bus Corridor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 07:56 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police on Thursday discussed a plan to install cameras to monitor the metro bus corridor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police on Thursday discussed a plan to install cameras to monitor the metro bus corridor.

The plan was discussed at length during a meeting which was presided over by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed. The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and officers of other relevant formations.

During the meeting, it was decided that smart traffic management system at the Islamabad highway would be handed over to the ICT police, while the CDA would assist in installing more cameras.

It was further decided that Margalla highway smart traffic system would be implemented through Islamabad Police.

It was also decided that Islamabad would be transformed into a secure and safe capital by using modern technologies and with mutual cooperation of ICT administration, Islamabad Police and CDA.

