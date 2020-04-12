UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA, ICT Launch Operation To Ensure Social Distance

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:10 PM

CDA, ICT launch operation to ensure social distance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :In order to ensure social distancing and avert congestion, Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) with the assistance of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sunday started operation to remove encroachments and hand carts from Sabzi Mandi.

The removed handcarts are being shifted outside the Sabzi Mandi with a proper plan having distance of minimum six meters between each hand cart. Furthermore, all encroachments established on the footpaths are also being removed during this special drive.

The operation was being participated by the Enforcement Directorate, Market Committee of ICT, Officers of ICT administration, Islamabad police and other concerned departments. The operation was started on Wednesday early morning and would remain continue for next two weeks for complete removal of Encroachments from the vicinity.

Instructions have also been issued to Enforcement Directorate of CDA, Market Committee, Islamabad Police and ICT Administration to keep permanent vigilance to ensure implementation on the initiative.

The initiative is continuation of coordinated efforts of different departments to control spread of coronavirus in the city. Due to these encroachments and hand carts problems were being faced in maintaining social distancing in the Sabzi Mandi visited by hundreds of people on daily basis. Relocation of handcarts at open space with reasonable social distance and removal of encroachments from Sabzi Mandi would help control spread of coronavirus.

Furthermore, awareness through loud speakers was also being created among the people about maintaining social distancing and ways to curb the spread of coronavirus. In the meanwhile, in light of decision taken earlier this week regarding installation of sanitizing walk through gates at different locations, walk through gates spraying disinfectants at Sabzi Mandi have been operational.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Sunday Market Capital Development Authority All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

56 minutes ago

Japanese firm, university develop COVID-19 rapid g ..

57 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completes 664 notary ..

1 hour ago

Courts&#039; construction works in Madinat Zayed, ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees for 94 services

2 hours ago

Thailand confirms 33 new coronavirus infections, t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.