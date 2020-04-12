CDA, ICT launch operation to ensure social distance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :In order to ensure social distancing and avert congestion, Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) with the assistance of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sunday started operation to remove encroachments and hand carts from Sabzi Mandi.

The removed handcarts are being shifted outside the Sabzi Mandi with a proper plan having distance of minimum six meters between each hand cart. Furthermore, all encroachments established on the footpaths are also being removed during this special drive.

The operation was being participated by the Enforcement Directorate, Market Committee of ICT, Officers of ICT administration, Islamabad police and other concerned departments. The operation was started on Wednesday early morning and would remain continue for next two weeks for complete removal of Encroachments from the vicinity.

Instructions have also been issued to Enforcement Directorate of CDA, Market Committee, Islamabad Police and ICT Administration to keep permanent vigilance to ensure implementation on the initiative.

The initiative is continuation of coordinated efforts of different departments to control spread of coronavirus in the city. Due to these encroachments and hand carts problems were being faced in maintaining social distancing in the Sabzi Mandi visited by hundreds of people on daily basis. Relocation of handcarts at open space with reasonable social distance and removal of encroachments from Sabzi Mandi would help control spread of coronavirus.

Furthermore, awareness through loud speakers was also being created among the people about maintaining social distancing and ways to curb the spread of coronavirus. In the meanwhile, in light of decision taken earlier this week regarding installation of sanitizing walk through gates at different locations, walk through gates spraying disinfectants at Sabzi Mandi have been operational.