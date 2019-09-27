CDA, ICT removes encroachments from different areas of capital

In connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive, Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with ICT Administration conducted operations in the city and without any fear or favour, illegal constructions and encroachments have removed from different parts of the cit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :In connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive, Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with ICT Administration conducted operations in the city and without any fear or favour, illegal constructions and encroachments have removed from different parts of the city.

In this connection, teams of Enforcement Directorate while carrying out anti-encroachment operation in Dhok Tahli Bari Imam Area, two illegally constructed rooms , five sheds, one construction material depot and 10 boundary walls were demolished in addition to dismantling of a DPC of house being illegally constructed on state land.

During other anti-encroachment operations, one illegal shop and one vegetable stall in sector G-11/2, one illegally constructed boundary wall and construction material depots in Mohalla Ali Abad IJP Road, one under construction shop in Tarnol area and illegally constructed pillars around 30 kanals state land at Islamabad Expressway were also demolished.

Similarly, illegally fruit and vegetable stalls from Zia Masjid and Khanna Bridge were also removed and two trucks of encroachment material was confiscated during this operation.