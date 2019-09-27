UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA, ICT Removes Encroachments From Different Areas Of Capital

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:05 PM

CDA, ICT removes encroachments from different areas of capital

In connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive, Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with ICT Administration conducted operations in the city and without any fear or favour, illegal constructions and encroachments have removed from different parts of the cit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :In connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive, Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with ICT Administration conducted operations in the city and without any fear or favour, illegal constructions and encroachments have removed from different parts of the city.

In this connection, teams of Enforcement Directorate while carrying out anti-encroachment operation in Dhok Tahli Bari Imam Area, two illegally constructed rooms , five sheds, one construction material depot and 10 boundary walls were demolished in addition to dismantling of a DPC of house being illegally constructed on state land.

During other anti-encroachment operations, one illegal shop and one vegetable stall in sector G-11/2, one illegally constructed boundary wall and construction material depots in Mohalla Ali Abad IJP Road, one under construction shop in Tarnol area and illegally constructed pillars around 30 kanals state land at Islamabad Expressway were also demolished.

Similarly, illegally fruit and vegetable stalls from Zia Masjid and Khanna Bridge were also removed and two trucks of encroachment material was confiscated during this operation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Bari Capital Development Authority Mosque From

Recent Stories

Police baton-charge protesting doctors at Lady Rea ..

5 minutes ago

Bill Gates hails PM Imran's leadership for Pakista ..

12 minutes ago

Bougainville set to hold long-awaited independence ..

5 minutes ago

KP Govt hands over Rs66m to Chitral communities un ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey to Continue Purchasing Iranian Oil, Gas Des ..

5 minutes ago

Special Congressional Recognition of President Mas ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.