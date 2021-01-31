UrduPoint.com
CDA, ICT Retrieved 100 Kanal Forest Land During Operation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has carried out massive operation against land mafia in Shah Allah Ditta area of Islamabad the other day.

The operation was conducted to retrieve forest land from mafia.

"We have recovered 100 kanals of land from land mafia while operation in the area will continue," Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told.

He said that mafia besides creating plots was also constructing flats on the land which was acquired by CDA in 1989.

According to the official, the plots created out of 800 kanals of land were being offered to overseas Pakistani and residents of Karachi.

The operation was carried out while using heavy machinery in presence of Islamabad Police. To avert any resistance or litigation, the operation was kept secret till the start.

