CDA, ICT Retrieves 80 Kanal Land From Occupants At Malpur

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:11 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and District Administration, ICT's anti-encroachment drive continued on Wednesday in the vicinity of Mulpur, Muree Road and retrieved around 80 kanal state land from illegal occupants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) and District Administration, ICT's anti-encroachment drive continued on Wednesday in the vicinity of Mulpur, Muree Road and retrieved around 80 kanal state land from illegal occupants.

CDA's Director Enforcement and Assistant Commissioner, ICT lead the operation.

During operation, conducted by Enforcement Directorate in collaboration of ICT Administration and police, 12 houses along with 35 rooms, 12 kitchens and 12 washrooms which were erected on the state land were demolished.

Moreover, in the area of Mulpur 13 big boundary walls constructed illegally on the state land were also demolished.

Heavy machinery has been utilized for removal of illegal construction and encroachments. Another piece of cultivated land about 15 kanal situated in same the vicinity has been retrieved by un-ploughed the illegal cultivated crops with the help of Tractor.

On completion of 3 days anti-encroachment operation in Mulpur about 205 kanal state land has been got vacated from illegal occupants.

Similarly, Building Control Section (BCS) demolished 26 newly illegally constructed shops in sector E-11 on Wednesday. These 26 shops were illegally constructed in violations of the Building by-laws behind the Monal Marquee near Moeen Market in Sector E-11.

