CDA, ICT To Set Up 'Food Laboratory' In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:16 PM

CDA, ICT to set up 'Food Laboratory' in Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will set up a food laboratory in Islamabad to ensure the provision of quality food to the federal capital residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will set up a food laboratory in Islamabad to ensure the provision of quality food to the Federal capital residents.

ICT has prepared a PC-I worth Rs300 million for establishment first of a kind laboratory with mobile labs as well for Islamabad, it was disclosed in a meeting that held here under the supervision of CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed.

It was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, Xen Local Government and other officials of concerned departments , said a news release issued on Thursday.

The CDA Chairman directed the apex body to convene a meeting of Development Working Party, next week, to review the plan for approval.

The Islamabad administration has already obtained approval for the required staff while legislation in that regard was in the process of approval.

