CDA illuminates street lights on Park Enclave roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has illuminated street lights on all major roads of Park Enclave while work on street lights in the remaining areas and streets is in progress which would likely be made operational shortly.

Street lights in the sector remained un-illuminated due to issues pending with concerned department, however, in line with the instructions of the incumbent management the matter was taken up and now, initially after installation of two transformers, street lights on the major roads have been lit up while installation of remaining five transformers is in progress and street lights within the streets and other areas of the project would be illuminated.

Massive construction activities are being carried out in the Park Enclave, as large number of allottees are constructing their houses on allotted plots while several are residing after completion of their houses.

Therefore, insufficient lighting in the project was major concern, which has now been addressed. Installation of street lights will help provide sense of security among the residents as well as cost efficient LED based street lights are also adding to the beauty of the project.