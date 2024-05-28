CDA implements efficiency, discipline rules for improved governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa has approved the new Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 2020 to ensure transparent, effective internal accountability and streamline procedures within the civic body.

The rules aim to expedite inquiries and disciplinary actions, addressing delays.

Approval was granted during a headquarters meeting that assessed the Administration Wing's performance, encompassing Human Resource Development, Discipline Directorate, and other units.

Chairman CDA emphasized implementing a reward and punishment system to enhance service delivery and overall employee performance. He highlighted the adoption of Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 2020, to ensure swift conclusion of inquiries and disciplinary proceedings, emphasizing strict accountability.

The Chairman was informed that currently, there is no set timeframe for concluding proceedings, leading to prolonged cases. He stated that the new rules will establish clear timelines for each step and hold inquiry officers accountable for delays in finalizing inquiries.

The Chairman of CDA was briefed that the Discipline Directorate is actively handling inquiries. Nearly 60 inquiries have been concluded in the last 4 to 5 months, with 55 new inquiries initiated during the same period.

Over the past three years, 998 inquiries and disciplinary proceedings against CDA officers and officials have concluded. Among them, 103 officers and officials faced major penalties, such as dismissal, compulsory retirement, and demotion.

The Accounts Officer and Cashier of the Land Payment Section were dismissed for their roles in a fake payment scam. Additionally, 631 officers and officials received minor penalties for inefficiency and misconduct, including the withholding of annual increments.

The Chairman was informed that the authority has referred about 45 cases of fraudulent plot allotments to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for detailed investigation and criminal proceedings against responsible officers, officials, and private individuals involved.

APP/szm-sra