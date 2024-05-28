CDA Implements Efficiency, Discipline Rules For Improved Governance
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa has approved the new Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 2020 to ensure transparent, effective internal accountability and streamline procedures within the civic body.
The rules aim to expedite inquiries and disciplinary actions, addressing delays.
Approval was granted during a headquarters meeting that assessed the Administration Wing's performance, encompassing Human Resource Development, Discipline Directorate, and other units.
Chairman CDA emphasized implementing a reward and punishment system to enhance service delivery and overall employee performance. He highlighted the adoption of Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 2020, to ensure swift conclusion of inquiries and disciplinary proceedings, emphasizing strict accountability.
The Chairman was informed that currently, there is no set timeframe for concluding proceedings, leading to prolonged cases. He stated that the new rules will establish clear timelines for each step and hold inquiry officers accountable for delays in finalizing inquiries.
The Chairman of CDA was briefed that the Discipline Directorate is actively handling inquiries. Nearly 60 inquiries have been concluded in the last 4 to 5 months, with 55 new inquiries initiated during the same period.
Over the past three years, 998 inquiries and disciplinary proceedings against CDA officers and officials have concluded. Among them, 103 officers and officials faced major penalties, such as dismissal, compulsory retirement, and demotion.
The Accounts Officer and Cashier of the Land Payment Section were dismissed for their roles in a fake payment scam. Additionally, 631 officers and officials received minor penalties for inefficiency and misconduct, including the withholding of annual increments.
The Chairman was informed that the authority has referred about 45 cases of fraudulent plot allotments to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for detailed investigation and criminal proceedings against responsible officers, officials, and private individuals involved.
APP/szm-sra
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer observed with enthusiasm in Suhbatpur2 minutes ago
-
Nawaz's love, services to nation made him party President again: Shehbaz2 minutes ago
-
Country's economic indicators improving: Nawaz Sharif12 minutes ago
-
02 brothers get death penalty in double murder case22 minutes ago
-
PML-N working day and night for development of country: Minister32 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather, heat wave forecast in Karachi42 minutes ago
-
Agriculture's Role in National Development Emphasized at Launch of 7th Agricultural Census42 minutes ago
-
People of Hazara Division celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer with patriotic fervor42 minutes ago
-
House gutted42 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer day of national pride, courage: Shah Kameer52 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested; narcotics, weapons recovered52 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Sukkur1 hour ago