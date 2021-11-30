UrduPoint.com

CDA Imposes Fine Rs 150bln To Encroachers: Ali Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:37 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said the federal apex agency had so far imposed Rs 150 billion fines on encroachers in the federal capital

Addressing a press conference, he said an anti-encroachment drive underway across the city and strict actions were being taken against 'land mafia' that had occupied land worth approximately Rs 500 billion.

Flanked by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting , Farrrukh Habib, he said mega projects worth billions of rupees were underway with a special focus on rural areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Referring to the issue of Nasla Tower in Karachi, he said political parties occupied public lands in past, adding Nasla Tower was one of its example.

He mentioned that the ICT administration, had retrieved around 5,200 kanals of forest land from illegal occupants and imposed fined worth Rs 150 billion.

Awan informed that mega development projects worth Rs100 billion were started in the capital as the previous governments never considered uplift of the federal capital important.

The SAPM added that special measures were being taken for the development of local villages in the ICT.

