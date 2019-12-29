UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Imposes Rs 50,000 Fine For Dumping Litter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

CDA imposes Rs 50,000 fine for dumping litter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday imposed R 50,000 fine to various individuals, shopkeepers and others for dumping litter in jungle areas and at the open spaces.

The fines have been imposed by Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates deputed to supervise the cleanliness drive which continued during weekly holidays. Back log from significant area of the city has been cleared, said a press release.

Work on collection of garbage and sweeping of the city remain suspended for around ten days.

The work was resumed on Friday to clear the back log and sweeping of the city.

The Sanitation Directorate of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) with the collaboration of concerned formations of CDA, is clearing back log from sectoral area, Khanna and Lehtrarr road etc while sweeping in different areas of the city is also being ensured. The door to door collection of garbage has also been resumed.

Related Topics

Islamabad Holidays Fine Road Sunday Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance to support Ducab’s expan ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

4 hours ago

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

4 hours ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

4 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

5 hours ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.