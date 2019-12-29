CDA imposes Rs 50,000 fine for dumping litter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday imposed R 50,000 fine to various individuals, shopkeepers and others for dumping litter in jungle areas and at the open spaces.

The fines have been imposed by Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates deputed to supervise the cleanliness drive which continued during weekly holidays. Back log from significant area of the city has been cleared, said a press release.

Work on collection of garbage and sweeping of the city remain suspended for around ten days.

The work was resumed on Friday to clear the back log and sweeping of the city.

The Sanitation Directorate of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) with the collaboration of concerned formations of CDA, is clearing back log from sectoral area, Khanna and Lehtrarr road etc while sweeping in different areas of the city is also being ensured. The door to door collection of garbage has also been resumed.