CDA Improving, Rehabilitating, Repairing Road Infrastructure Across The City

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

CDA improving, rehabilitating, repairing road infrastructure across the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The construction work by Capital Development Authority (CDA) for improving, rehabilitating, repairing and rebuilding the road infrastructure across the city is underway.

In this regard, during the last few days, the road maintenance department has done the work of fixing of curb stones, maintenance, repairing and lane marking of roads in sectors including G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10 and G-8, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The agency is doing lane marking on Saddar Road in Sector G-6 as well while stine printing work has been done in sectors F-6, F-8 and F-7.

Road patch work and road carpeting is in progress in other sectors including G-9, I-8, I-9 and I-10, PR added.

More Stories From Pakistan

