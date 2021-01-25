UrduPoint.com
CDA Improving, Rehabilitating Road Infrastructure Across The City

Mon 25th January 2021

CDA improving, rehabilitating road infrastructure across the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The construction work by Capital Development Authority (CDA) for improving, rehabilitating, repairing and rebuilding the road infrastructure across the city was underway.

In this regard, during the last few days, the road maintenance department has done the work of fixing of curb stones, maintenance, repairing and lane marking of roads in sectors including G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10 and G-8, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The agency was doing lane marking on Saddar Road in Sector G-6 as well while stine printing work has been done in sectors F-6, F-8 and F-7.

Road patch work and road carpeting was in progress in other sectors including G-9, I-8, I-9 and I-10, PR added.

