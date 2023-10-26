CDA in action to ensure neat & tidy parks for tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has kicked off an effective cleanliness campaign at various parks of the Federal capital to ensure neat and clean environment to attract large number of tourists in a healthy ambience.

Talking to APP, an official of CDA said that the campaign launched aimed at ensuring clean environment to urge the tourists to maintain cleanliness at tourist spots of the capital city as a number people from various parts of the country throng to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for recreation and tourism purposes.

One the of the key challenge was to ensure plastic-free environment, especially at green spaces because plastics bottles, wrappers and shopping bags were rampantly littered at the tourist destination, he said, adding, “The CDA sanitary workers are involved in collecting plastic waste and littered discarded items creating uncleanness.

”

He urged the people to throw the disposal material in dust bins installed at all the parks to ensure a clean and fresh environment which was imperative for a healthy life.

He said it is the responsibility of every citizen to educate others about the cleanliness of the parks and avoid littering at tourist spaces. He said that the authority is planning to construct many new modern parks in the federal capital to provide basic facilities for activity to the residents of the city.

The CDA official assured that the civic issues like up-gradation and improvement of the parks, footpaths, provision of clean drinking water, and sewage, and improvement of roads and recreational facilities would be resolved on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, people belonging to different walks of life appreciated the CDA efforts in the cleanliness campaign and termed it a welcome move of the authority.