CDA In Collaboration With ICT Conduct Anti-encroachment Operations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:12 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) is conducting operations in connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive all over the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) is conducting operations in connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive all over the city.

During this drive, encroachments including constructions on state land, installation and constructions beyond plot lines, other movable and immovable encroachments are being targeted, a press release on Tuesday said.

Enforcement Directorate while conducting operations in different areas of the city demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments.

During the operations, encroachments obstructing pedestrian movement were removed. Teams of Enforcement Directorate while conducting operation in Humak Town removed /dismantled several illegal fences, entrance gates, boundary walls, sheds and other encroachments from state land.

� � �� Similarly, footpaths encroached by Dar-e-Arqam school Lehtrar Road and Commodore School Park were also opened and illegal installations were removed from the footpaths.

During another operation, two rooms and a cattle ranch was also demolished in Shahzad Town while cattle ranch near Rawal Dam nullah was also dismantled completely.

Similarly, a joint operation also conducted Mandi More and encroachments established on the green belt were removed. During this operation four trucks encroachment material were also confiscated.

